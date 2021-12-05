Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the October 31st total of 1,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total value of $267,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Republic Services by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RSG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Republic Services from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.90.

Shares of RSG stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.40. 592,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,087. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.76. Republic Services has a twelve month low of $88.62 and a twelve month high of $145.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.17.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Republic Services will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 48.42%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

