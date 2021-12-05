Alaska Permanent Capital Management Decreases Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Alaska Permanent Capital Management lessened its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 987 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 101,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares during the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,075,000 after acquiring an additional 27,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VYM opened at $107.38 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $88.97 and a 1-year high of $111.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.59.

