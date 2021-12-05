Oak Asset Management LLC Sells 492 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Oak Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 25,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 12,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $607,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $12,760,600.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 129,375 shares of company stock valued at $15,425,653. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ICE. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.55.

ICE opened at $130.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.67. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.66 and a 1 year high of $139.79. The stock has a market cap of $73.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.81.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 24.40%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

