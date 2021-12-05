Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 14,271 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 120,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,271 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $15,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,960,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,067,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,803 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 341.1% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 879,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,554,000 after acquiring an additional 679,925 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,513,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,241,877,000 after acquiring an additional 420,891 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,910,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,626,000 after acquiring an additional 399,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 177.1% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 601,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,046,000 after acquiring an additional 384,705 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $129.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.95 and a 200 day moving average of $128.61. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $123.51 and a 12 month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

