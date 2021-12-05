Brokerages Expect Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) to Announce $0.96 EPS

Brokerages expect Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.96 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the highest is $1.01. Advanced Energy Industries reported earnings of $1.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will report full year earnings of $4.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.69. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Advanced Energy Industries.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $346.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.74 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 20.98%. Advanced Energy Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.22.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 75.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.70. Advanced Energy Industries has a fifty-two week low of $81.71 and a fifty-two week high of $125.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 11.24%.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.