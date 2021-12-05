Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Short Interest Down 24.5% in November

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 593,000 shares, a decline of 24.5% from the October 31st total of 785,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 214,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

SXT stock traded down $1.86 on Friday, hitting $95.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,736. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.55. Sensient Technologies has a 1 year low of $69.96 and a 1 year high of $106.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $344.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Sensient Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Sensient Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 59.64%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

In related news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 24,741 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $90.23 per share, for a total transaction of $2,232,380.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 337,329 shares of company stock valued at $30,822,890 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Sensient Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sensient Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sensient Technologies by 178.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Sensient Technologies by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Sensient Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

