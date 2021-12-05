Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Short Interest Update

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 194,500 shares, a decrease of 23.2% from the October 31st total of 253,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Get Stepan alerts:

In other Stepan news, CFO Luis Rojo sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total transaction of $115,335.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Stepan by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,441,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,641,000 after acquiring an additional 79,548 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 4.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,358,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,341,000 after purchasing an additional 54,183 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 100.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 102,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,852,000 after purchasing an additional 51,476 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 13.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 418,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,218,000 after purchasing an additional 49,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Stepan during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,616,000. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SCL stock traded up $1.47 on Friday, reaching $116.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,041. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Stepan has a 12-month low of $109.08 and a 12-month high of $139.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.46.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $602.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.63 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 6.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Stepan will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.68%.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

Further Reading: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.