Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Short Interest Update

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the October 31st total of 40,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 673,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,385,000 after acquiring an additional 81,962 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 331,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 301,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after acquiring an additional 115,631 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 286,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 9,227 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.48. 41,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,715. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $14.01 and a 1-year high of $15.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.48.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%.

About Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

