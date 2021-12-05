$LONDON Price Hits $0.0273 on Top Exchanges (LONDON)

$LONDON (CURRENCY:LONDON) traded down 43.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 5th. One $LONDON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0273 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges. $LONDON has a market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $35,234.00 worth of $LONDON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, $LONDON has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00056804 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,089.54 or 0.08411732 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00060687 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,310.93 or 1.01427007 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.74 or 0.00079693 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002542 BTC.

About $LONDON

$LONDON’s total supply is 45,557,740 coins.

Buying and Selling $LONDON

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as $LONDON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire $LONDON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy $LONDON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

