Permission Coin Reaches Market Cap of $25.16 Million (ASK)

Permission Coin (CURRENCY:ASK) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 5th. Permission Coin has a market cap of $25.16 million and $331,724.00 worth of Permission Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Permission Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Permission Coin has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00056804 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,089.54 or 0.08411732 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00060687 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,310.93 or 1.01427007 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.74 or 0.00079693 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Permission Coin Coin Profile

Permission Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,413,689,288 coins. The official website for Permission Coin is permission.io . Permission Coin’s official Twitter account is @permissionIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Permission Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PermissionIO

According to CryptoCompare, “ASK is a cryptocurrency that enables permission advertising for eCommerce. ASK coins make it easy for the users to securely grant permission and monetize their data across a decentralized eCommerce ecosystem. “

Permission Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Permission Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Permission Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Permission Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

