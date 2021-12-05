Guidance Point Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 2.3% of Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after buying an additional 12,051 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 456.8% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 12,434 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period.

IVE stock opened at $148.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.74. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.03 and a fifty-two week high of $155.49.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

