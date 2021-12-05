Sciencast Management LP Has $3.37 Million Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Sciencast Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 129.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard accounts for approximately 1.0% of Sciencast Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $3,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATVI. Amundi acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth approximately $277,982,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 256.2% during the second quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 3,048,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192,485 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 1,277.6% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,725,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,031 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 397.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,934,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,546,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $57.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.05. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $104.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.34.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Featured Story: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.