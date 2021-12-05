APCM Wealth Management for Individuals Boosts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 205,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,134,000 after acquiring an additional 12,809 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 155,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,430,000 after acquiring an additional 12,873 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 262,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $382,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 17,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $54.38 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $53.39 and a 52 week high of $56.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.49.

