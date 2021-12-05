Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,671 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in Walmart by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its position in Walmart by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Walmart by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its position in Walmart by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on WMT. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.20.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $137.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $383.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $152.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.40.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 492,161 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.24, for a total transaction of $67,544,175.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 293,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $40,233,539.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,632,429 shares of company stock worth $808,052,785 in the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

