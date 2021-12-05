AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Holdings Raised by Chiron Capital Management LLC

Chiron Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 213,853 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 109,206 shares during the period. AT&T makes up about 4.2% of Chiron Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 4,411.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.13.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,516,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,174,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.26. The firm has a market cap of $167.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. AT&T’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 1,733.48%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

