Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 1,084.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,610,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,306,128 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 4.5% of Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.95% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $268,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. now owns 30,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 43,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $76.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.27 and a 200-day moving average of $76.68. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $62.54 and a 52-week high of $79.62.

