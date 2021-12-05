Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Acquired by APCM Wealth Management for Individuals

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.8% of APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 104.0% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 167.7% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $52.13 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $50.97 and a twelve month high of $52.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.874 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

