Chiron Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Chiron Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Chiron Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 128.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7,763.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS remained flat at $$50.12 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,137,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,669. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $50.05 and a 1-year high of $51.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.71.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd.

