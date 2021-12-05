Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Sells 755 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lowered its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,949 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,101,074 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,215,213,000 after acquiring an additional 164,493 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,611,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,893,928,000 after acquiring an additional 937,191 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,106,488 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,562,899,000 after acquiring an additional 302,550 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,517,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,433,308,000 after acquiring an additional 24,544 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,476,960 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,204,547,000 after acquiring an additional 159,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.20.

UNP stock opened at $240.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $230.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $154.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $193.14 and a 1-year high of $247.76.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.