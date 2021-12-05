ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 3,129 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

ProVise Management Group LLC lessened its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 113,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,129 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 66,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 83,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMY opened at $56.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $125.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.37. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently -81.67%.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $987,732.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,716 shares of company stock worth $3,553,545. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.25.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

