Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,795 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 2.0% of Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $442,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 43.2% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 238,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,109,000 after purchasing an additional 71,982 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $629,000. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 115.1% in the third quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

BATS:JPST opened at $50.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.69.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.