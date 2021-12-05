ProVise Management Group LLC Increases Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises about 1.2% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $11,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in BlackRock by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,081 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 804 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,229,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total value of $20,593,602.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,017 shares of company stock worth $36,055,061 in the last three months. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock stock opened at $899.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $907.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $896.21. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $670.28 and a 1 year high of $973.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.94%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $961.40.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.