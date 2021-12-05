IHT Real Estate Protocol Trading Down 18.9% Over Last 7 Days (IHT)

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 5th. One IHT Real Estate Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a market cap of $596,301.18 and $15,225.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004297 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00039399 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007545 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.00 or 0.00222146 BTC.

IHT Real Estate Protocol Profile

IHT is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 coins and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 coins. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IHT Real Estate Protocol is ihtcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “I-House Token (IHT) aims to allow users and institutions the possibility to own a split percentage of a real estate project in the form of cryptocurrency, or in this case, the IHT token. IHT wants to integrate the global real estate markets with the blockchain technology, making possible for anyone to own a quota in tokens. The IHT token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum Network and is to be used within the IHT platform. “

Buying and Selling IHT Real Estate Protocol

