Analyzing DXI Capital (DXIEF) and Its Rivals

DXI Capital (OTCMKTS: DXIEF) is one of 269 publicly-traded companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare DXI Capital to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for DXI Capital and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|DXI Capital
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|DXI Capital Competitors
|2136
|10685
|15442
|543
|2.50
Risk & Volatility
DXI Capital has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DXI Capital’s rivals have a beta of 0.49, meaning that their average stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
48.6% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares DXI Capital and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|DXI Capital
|N/A
|-195.99%
|-450.66%
|DXI Capital Competitors
|-31.94%
|-50.04%
|5.42%
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares DXI Capital and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|DXI Capital
|$220,000.00
|$4.76 million
|1.11
|DXI Capital Competitors
|$5.42 billion
|-$629.33 million
|-3.86
DXI Capital’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than DXI Capital. DXI Capital is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Summary
DXI Capital rivals beat DXI Capital on 6 of the 10 factors compared.
About DXI Capital
DXI Capital Corp. engages in actively seeking an impactful tailwind business with a strong, well capitalized management team. The company was founded on March 29, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
