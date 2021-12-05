-$0.56 EPS Expected for Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) will post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Galecto’s earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Galecto will report full-year earnings of ($2.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($2.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.23) to ($2.20). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Galecto.

Get Galecto alerts:

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Galecto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of GLTO stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.40. The company had a trading volume of 129,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,963. Galecto has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $16.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.39 and its 200 day moving average is $4.23.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Galecto during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Galecto by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 12,839 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Galecto during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Galecto during the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Galecto during the 2nd quarter worth $378,000. 45.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Galecto

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

See Also: What does a market perform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Galecto (GLTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Galecto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galecto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.