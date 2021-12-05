$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Element Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.30. Element Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Element Solutions will report full-year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Element Solutions.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.47 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 10.02%. Element Solutions’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Element Solutions from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Element Solutions from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

NYSE:ESI traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,066,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,087. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.36 and a 200-day moving average of $23.22. Element Solutions has a 12 month low of $14.62 and a 12 month high of $26.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 110,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 38,317 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 827,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,356,000 after purchasing an additional 52,439 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,418,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

