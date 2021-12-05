Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Bridgeworth LLC

Bridgeworth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 332.6% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 50.0% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 97.7% in the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $140.18 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $116.08 and a fifty-two week high of $145.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.87.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

