Patriot Investment Management Inc. Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,995,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,909,000 after purchasing an additional 827,131 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,799,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,660,000 after purchasing an additional 904,543 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,080,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,067,000 after purchasing an additional 123,983 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,802,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,105,000 after purchasing an additional 304,311 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,506,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,994,000 after purchasing an additional 430,562 shares during the period.

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $62.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.53 and its 200-day moving average is $65.31. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $58.21 and a 52-week high of $67.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.356 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

