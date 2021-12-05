Investors Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,383 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BA. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 3.8% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 22,831 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 15.6% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 16,934 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

NYSE BA opened at $198.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $215.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.23. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $188.00 and a one year high of $278.57. The company has a market cap of $116.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $275.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.15.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Read More: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.