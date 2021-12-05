Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Short Interest Update

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 573,700 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the October 31st total of 738,200 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 197,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 87,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 21,281 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,291,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Federal Signal by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 536,652 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,590,000 after acquiring an additional 17,174 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg bought a new stake in Federal Signal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Federal Signal by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Federal Signal stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.99. 253,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,071. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.02. Federal Signal has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $298.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Federal Signal’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Federal Signal will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.81%.

FSS has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Federal Signal from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti upgraded Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Federal Signal from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

