Short Interest in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Declines By 21.5%

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 529,900 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the October 31st total of 674,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 263,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.71.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Shares of CSL traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $234.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,165. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.07. Carlisle Companies has a 1-year low of $143.52 and a 1-year high of $243.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $223.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.39.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.24. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 15,000.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 115.6% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.