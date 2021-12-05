Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $49.96 Million Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 703,828 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 23,453 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $49,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 700.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 78.1% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 422 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology stock opened at $81.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.05 and its 200-day moving average is $76.20. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 15.98%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MU shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.13.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $370,759.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $608,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,268 shares of company stock worth $1,327,448. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Read More: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.