Sciencast Management LP Sells 31,980 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Sciencast Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,980 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 242,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 50,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 13,298 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 143,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.46 per share, for a total transaction of $62,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glen Walter sold 6,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $393,936.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,374,366 shares of company stock worth $147,465,828. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.86.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $60.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.95. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $65.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

