Alaska Permanent Capital Management Increases Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Alaska Permanent Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 798,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127,989 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 4.1% of Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Alaska Permanent Capital Management owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $45,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BNDX. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.8% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 18,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 5,169 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,400,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,968,000 after buying an additional 78,878 shares during the period. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the second quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 47,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 78,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 7,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 66,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter.

BNDX stock opened at $57.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.91 and its 200 day moving average is $57.25. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $56.48 and a 1-year high of $58.77.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st.

