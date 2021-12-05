Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,699 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.15% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $12,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTCS stock opened at $79.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.51. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $65.07 and a twelve month high of $82.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.156 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

