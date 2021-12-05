Oak Asset Management LLC Has $417,000 Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Oak Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 154.5% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $122.79 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $102.99 and a twelve month high of $128.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.52 and a 200-day moving average of $123.39.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

