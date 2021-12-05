Zacks: Analysts Anticipate American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) will report $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.53. American Eagle Outfitters posted earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will report full-year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.74. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow American Eagle Outfitters.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Cfra downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Wedbush downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Steven A. Davis purchased 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.55 per share, with a total value of $103,545.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 197.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,509 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 98,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth about $411,000. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 154,057 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after buying an additional 11,169 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $26.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $18.41 and a 12 month high of $38.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.94 and a 200-day moving average of $30.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

