Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$3.45.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities increased their price target on Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$3.70 to C$4.15 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Trican Well Service from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Trican Well Service from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

Shares of TSE TCW traded down C$0.04 on Tuesday, reaching C$2.77. 940,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,250,693. The stock has a market capitalization of C$689.20 million and a PE ratio of -32.98. Trican Well Service has a fifty-two week low of C$1.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.76.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.03. As a group, research analysts expect that Trican Well Service will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.