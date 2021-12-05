Unifty Price Tops $52.23 on Top Exchanges (NIF)

Unifty (CURRENCY:NIF) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 5th. One Unifty coin can currently be bought for $52.23 or 0.00109138 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Unifty has traded down 8.4% against the dollar. Unifty has a total market cap of $74.04 million and $1.32 million worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00055660 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,027.09 or 0.08414744 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00059957 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,176.41 or 1.02755915 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.69 or 0.00078755 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Unifty Profile

Unifty’s genesis date was November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,417,513 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Buying and Selling Unifty

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unifty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unifty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

