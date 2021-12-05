Csenge Advisory Group Purchases 3,690 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 38.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AZN. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 960.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 641.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. 14.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $54.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $168.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.74, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.50. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.48 and a fifty-two week high of $64.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.13.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

