Garrison Asset Management LLC Buys 332 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,559 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up about 2.0% of Garrison Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,779,290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,875,162,000 after purchasing an additional 717,126 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,848,049 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,967,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,738 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,598,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,053,451,000 after purchasing an additional 410,663 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,692,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,816,810,000 after purchasing an additional 735,134 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,813,130 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,699,706,000 after purchasing an additional 381,458 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.05.

NYSE:MDT opened at $106.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $105.02 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.38. The company has a market capitalization of $143.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.