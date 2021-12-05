Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Shares Bought by Garrison Asset Management LLC

Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,584 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atalan Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,157,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 134.6% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 586,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $217,584,000 after acquiring an additional 336,392 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 70.6% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 461,930 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $221,264,000 after acquiring an additional 191,190 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 93.4% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 319,205 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $118,441,000 after acquiring an additional 154,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 247.2% in the second quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 163,340 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $60,607,000 after acquiring an additional 116,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $520.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.55 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $508.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $437.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $296.92 and a 1-year high of $559.54.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

PANW has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $576.00.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 9,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.31, for a total value of $4,999,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.72, for a total transaction of $6,488,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,245 shares of company stock worth $33,797,801 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Read More: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.