APCM Wealth Management for Individuals Buys 2,258 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the period. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,350.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 6,673 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $841,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 170,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after purchasing an additional 15,240 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 440.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $609,000.

Shares of SCHE opened at $29.76 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $34.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.53.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

