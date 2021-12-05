Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Bought by Galibier Capital Management Ltd.

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 407,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Waste Connections comprises 7.0% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Waste Connections worth $51,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Waste Connections by 239.4% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Waste Connections by 236.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the second quarter worth $78,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Waste Connections by 30.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 21.4% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $133.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.30. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.02 and a 1 year high of $138.82. The company has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.26%.

WCN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.88.

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Jason Craft sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total transaction of $172,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James Little sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total transaction of $344,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.