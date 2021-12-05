$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) will report earnings per share of $0.46 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Thomson Reuters’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.42. Thomson Reuters posted earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will report full-year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Thomson Reuters.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 102.75% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 19.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,276,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,162,000 after purchasing an additional 852,982 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 57.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,131,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,449,000 after buying an additional 781,505 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,492,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 54.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 822,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,825,000 after buying an additional 289,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 4.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,894,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $584,974,000 after purchasing an additional 256,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

TRI stock traded down $1.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.97. 407,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,147. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.21. The company has a market capitalization of $57.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.48. Thomson Reuters has a twelve month low of $78.04 and a twelve month high of $123.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.54%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

