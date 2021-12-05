Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Stake Boosted by Chiron Capital Management LLC

Chiron Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Raymond James by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,030,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,822,602,000 after purchasing an additional 77,117 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Raymond James by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,067,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,697,470,000 after purchasing an additional 172,593 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in Raymond James by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 6,684,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,234 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Raymond James by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,016,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $781,532,000 after purchasing an additional 546,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Raymond James by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,618,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,949,000 after purchasing an additional 99,414 shares in the last quarter. 52.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RJF traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,392,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,550. The company has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.69. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $60.56 and a 52 week high of $103.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.35. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Raymond James will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 15.68%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 24th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Raymond James from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Raymond James from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.67.

In other news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total transaction of $340,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 15,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $1,527,671.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

