iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Wolf Group Capital Advisors

Wolf Group Capital Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.1% of Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IEF. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,999,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.5% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.1% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 32,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 9,224 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $60,000.

Shares of IEF stock opened at $116.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.76. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.78 and a fifty-two week high of $120.27.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.088 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

