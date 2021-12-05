Short Interest in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Drops By 21.8%

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 569,100 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the October 31st total of 727,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 295,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Teekay Tankers by 7.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,039 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 4,661 shares during the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Teekay Tankers by 25.5% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 45,974 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 9,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Teekay Tankers by 43.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,159 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TNK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

Shares of TNK stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.22. 304,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,529. Teekay Tankers has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $16.09. The stock has a market cap of $344.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.18.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $0.15. Teekay Tankers had a negative return on equity of 15.65% and a negative net margin of 54.10%. The business had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will post -4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

