Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,200 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the October 31st total of 137,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 137,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UTF. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 2,484.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000.

UTF traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.35. 149,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,273. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.37. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $29.95.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

