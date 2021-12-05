PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Holdings Increased by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 0.9% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 131,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,409,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 50,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,457,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.86.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $164.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $166.80. The company has a market capitalization of $227.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.25%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

